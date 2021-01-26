Conte a Palazzo Chigi per comunicare decisione di rassegnare dimissioni

26 Gennaio 2021 | Politica | Nessun commento

Il premier Giuseppe Conte è arrivato a Palazzo Chigi per il Consiglio dei ministri in cui comunicherà alla sua squadra di governo la decisione di andare al Quirinale a rassegnare le dimissioni.

