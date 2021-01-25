Udc Calabria, Nunzio Testa nominato commissario regionale

Nunzio Testa, professore ordinario all’Università di Foggia e componente della Direzione nazionale Udc, è stato nominato commissario regionale dell’Udc in Calabria. Lo rende noto l’ufficio stampa del partito.

