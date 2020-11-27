Ordinanza di Speranza, Calabria passa a zona arancione · Lamezia ClickLamezia Click

Lamezia Click Quotidiano Online. Notizie in tempo reale | Cronaca, news, notizie, sport, inchieste, politica, economia, da Lamezia Terme, dal lametino, dalla Calabria

Ordinanza di Speranza, Calabria passa a zona arancione

27 Novembre 2020 | Politica | Nessun commento

Il Ministro Speranza dovrebbe firmare l’ordinanza con cui si decreta il passaggio alla zona arancione di Calabria, Lombardia e Piemonte.

Commenta