Il 4 gennaio del 1968 nacque la città di Lamezia Terme

4 Gennaio 2021 | Attualità | Nessun commento

LAMEZIA TERME (CATANZARO) – Tanti auguri alla nostra città, istituita il 4 gennaio del 1968.

Sono trascorsi 53 anni da quando dall’unione dei tre ex comuni Nicastro, Sambiase e Sant’Eufemia nacque un’unica città.

 

 

 

