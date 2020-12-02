Scossa di terremoto 3.6 nel vibonese. Avvertita anche a Lamezia · Lamezia ClickLamezia Click

2 Dicembre 2020 | Attualità | Nessun commento

Un terremoto di magnitudo ML 3.6 è avvenuto nella zona: 3 km SE Dinami (VV) alle ore 19:19:52 con coordinate geografiche (lat, lon) 38.52, 16.18 ad una profondità di 12 km.

La scossa è stata avvertita anche a Lamezia Terme.

