Maltempo, crolla ponte a Melissa, nel crotonese

22 Novembre 2020 | Attualità | Nessun commento

MELISSA (CROTONE) – A Melissa, in provincia di Crotone, un ponte ha ceduto alle piogge ed è crollato.

Secondo quanto si é appreso, non ci sono feriti perché non risultano persone coinvolte nel crollo.

