Guido Bertolaso: "Tra febbraio e marzo ci sarà una terza ondata Covid"

Guido Bertolaso: “Tra febbraio e marzo ci sarà una terza ondata Covid”

19 Novembre 2020 | Attualità | Nessun commento

Tra febbraio e marzo ci sarà una terza ondata Covid e se qualcuno pensa che a Natale saremo tutti belli liberi dal virus si sbaglia”: è quanto ha detto Guido Bertolaso partecipando alla trasmissione “105 Friends” di Radio 105.

